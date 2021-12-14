Crisis in Kerala Left ally LJD blows over

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 14 (IANS) The crisis that had erupted in the ruling Left ally- Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) appears to have blown over following numerous rounds of talks with the dissidents.



Speaking to the media, top LJD leader Varghese George on Tuesday said the differences have been resolved.



"The state committee meeting of the LJD was held at Trissur on December 4 and after that following talks with all, things have more or less been resolved and the party is unified," said George.



It was last month that fissures appeared in the LJD when a faction led by Sheikh P. Harris and former State Minister Surendran Pillai led a revolt in the party expressing dissatisfaction in the way the party was being led by president and Rajya Sabha member M.V. Shreyams Kumar.



The two openly asked Kumar to step down and when it did not happen and the defiance continued, the party took action against the two.



However, when things appeared to be threatening, patch up talks were initiated and the state committee meeting decided to pardon the two. Following this, the two also went back from their demand of Kumar stepping down.



Meanwhile, according to sources in the know of things one reason for the rival factions to mellow down from their tough stands came after the CPI-M spoke tough that 'they will not tolerate any sort of dissidence in any of their allies and if they are unable to sort out the differences of opinion, then neither of the faction will find a place in the Left Democratic Front'.



Kumar, who is presently attending the ongoing Rajya Sabha session, is expected to return to the state capital later this week and a final round of discussion is expected and with that things will return to normalcy in the LJD.



Kumar is the son of former Socialist veteran and Rajya Sabha member M.P. Veerendra Kumar, who passed away last year.



The LJD has one legislator in the Kerala Assembly and one reason why a section of the party is unhappy with Kumar was that he did not raise the demand for a cabinet berth, while four other Left allies with one legislator each were given two berths after asking to share equally.



