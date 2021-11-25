Crime rates soaring in Bihar due to liquor ban: BJP MLA

Patna, Nov 25 (IANS) BJP MLA from Begusarai Kundan Singh on Thursday said that crime cases in the state are increasing due to liquor ban in the state.



Singh's statement comes a day after another party MLA Hari Bhushan Singh Bachaul demanded rollback of liquor prohibition law in the state. Bhushan said that the state exchequer is registering severe loss in the wake of the ban.



"While the state police is keeping an eye on the liquor operations, crimes like murder, kidnapping, rape, theft and other cases are increasing. Bihar police is not paying attention to the crimes," Kundan Singh said.



He termed "unfortunate" the incident of state police entering a bridal room sans a woman cop during raids at wedding venues to recover alcohol. "No one can justify it", he said.



The school going kids are smuggling liquor in the bags. They are doing home delivery and the state government is playing with the future of the next generation, Kundan Singh said.



"Moreover, the liquor mafias are contesting in the Panchayat election. They are openly distributing liquor among voters. They are using illegal earnings to win elections and turning out more powerful. Which kind of society are we making?" he said.



Statements of BJP leaders are coming at a time when the state government has made it mandatory for the employees of every government and private sectors to submit an affidavit with their respective departments to not drink liquor in future.



--IANS

ajk/shb/