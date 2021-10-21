Man Detained After Daughter Alleges Sexual Abuse

Rourkela: Police have detained a man here after his 15-year-old daughter alleged that he was sexually abusing her, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

In a written complaint to police, the girl has accused her father, who works as a doctor in a private hospital in Rourkela, of sexual abuse for the past seven months.

Everything was happening in the knowledge of her mother, she has alleged. The girl was staying at one of her friend’s house for the last two days. She has been kept at the Rourkela Government Hospital for medical verification.

''We have registered a case at the Plant Site police station and have detained the father of the girl,'' Rourkela Superintendent of Police Mukesh Bhamoo said.

''Nothing can be further said about the incident unless we get the medical report,'' Bhamoo said. In another case, police have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in the city. The girl had alleged that she was being abused for quite some time by the man, who is married.

—PTI