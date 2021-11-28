Large Stash Of Heroin, Yaba Tablets Seized In Assam, 4 Held

Silchar: In a major haul, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police have seized huge quantities of synthetic drugs and heroin, valued at Rs 17.19 crore, in the state's Karimganj district and arrested four drug peddlers, officials said on Sunday.

A BSF spokesman said that acting on intelligence inputs, troopers of the 134 Battalion, along with police personnel, on Saturday night searched the house premises of Samsun Noor at Purba Balia village under Nilam Bazar police station and seized 26 packets containing 2,59,200 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 12.96 crore. Noor was arrested and one vehicle seized seized.

In another operation in the same district, the BSF and the police recovered 45 small cases containing 605 gms of heroin valued at Rs 4.23 crore at Ratabari areas on Saturday. Three drug peddlers were arrested and one more vehicle seized. Officials suspect that the drugs were smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar. Methamphetamine tablets, also commonly known as 'Yaba' or 'Party tablets' or 'WY' (World is Yours), is a synthetic drug, and is misused as a high-dosage drug among the people specially youths in Bangladesh and neighbouring countries, besides India. Officials said that the drugs specially the highly addictive methamphetamine contain a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine and various other contraband and arms and ammunition were often smuggled from Myanmar which shares 1,643 km of unfenced border with four northeastern states of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland.

—IANS