Ex-Maha HM Anil Deshmukh Sent To 14 Days Custody

New Delhi: A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Mumbai on Monday sent former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in 14-day judicial custody as the Enforcement Directorate did not seek his remand further in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Mumbai on Monday sent former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in 14-day judicial custody as the Enforcement Directorate did not seek his remand further in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case. At the end of his ED custody on Monday, the Nationalist Congress Party leader was produced before special judge H S Sathbhai. The court sent Deshmukh in judicial custody as no further remand was sought by the probe agency. After Deshmukh (71) was remanded to judicial custody, his legal team moved a plea before the court, seeking that he be allowed to have home food and medicines, considering his age and medical history. Deshmukh's lawyers also sought a bed for the former minister, saying he has severe lower backache and he would not be able to sleep on the floor. The court directed the jail authorities to provide him a bed. It also said he can take medicines as prescribed by doctor. However, the court kept his home food plea pending. It said if there is any complaint about food after a few days, he can approach the court. The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the Central Bureau of Investigation filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 this year on charges of corruption and misuse of official position. The money laundering case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least Rs 100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. (Contd On P2)

The ED's case is that Deshmukh, while serving as the state's home minister, misused his official position and through dismissed police officer Sachin Waze collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Deshmukh had refuted these allegations earlier and said the agency's whole case was based on malicious statements made by a tainted cop (Waze). The ED had earlier also arrested his two aides- Sanjeev Palande (additional collector rank official who was working as Deshmukh's private secretary) and Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh's personal assistant) - in connection with the case. They are currently in judicial custody. The agency had also submitted its prosecution complaint (equivalent to a chargesheet) against the duo before a special court.

—PTI