Elderly woman tied up, raped in UP

A woman, in her mid-sixties, was allegedly tied up and raped in Kabrai town here, police said on Monday.After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and found the woman, aged around 65 years, in a critical condition with her hands and feet tied.She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajendra Kumar Gautam said.The woman identified the accused as Bharat Kushwaha (45), who has been taken into custody, police said, adding a case was lodged against him under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). —PTI