Crime Against Women Will Not Be Tolerated: Priya Rani

The seven day Special Camp of National Service Scheme of Hindu Inter College, Chandpur of district Bijnor was concluded with colourful presentation of different programmes in the dignified presence of the chief guest Priya Rani, the SHO of female Police Station of Chandpur city on Friday. The Principal Ravindra Kumar Sharma told that the last day of the camp was celebrated as women empowerment day.Addressing the cremony, the chief guest Mrs Rani said that everyone should be respectful to girls and women at any cost. Injustice, exploitation and harassment of women folk will not be tolerated in any condition. She further advised the volunteers to be faithful and dutiful against women. Our NSS volunteers may play vital role to fulfil the motto of Beti bachao, Beti Padhao campaign. She explained the importance of different help line numbers such as1090 run by the government for the defence of the women.The guest of honour Ritu Bala Rastogi expressed her thoughts and feelings reciting self composed poems. Mahendra Singh Tyagi said that in this civilized society, if there is any kind of atrocities against women, it is a deep stigma on our educated youths. Pankaj Kumar, Prempal Singh, Vandana Kanojiya and Avnish Bhatnagar addressed the function.