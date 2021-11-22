Civil Defence Employee Rapes Minor Girl In Delhi

New Delhi: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a civil defence employee in the national capital, an official said here on Sunday.

Furnishing details about the incident, a senior official said a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the complaint of the parents of the 15-year-old victim girl on November 17. During the course of the investigation, the victim girl arrived at her home on the same day and narrated the whole incident. She stated that while she was near Matiala road, one boy offered to drop her near her home from his motorcycle. But as she sat on his motorcycle he took her to a coaching centre.

"The accused showed her some photographs on his mobile phone and introduced himself as a policeman by showing his uniformed photographs," the senior official said.

The accused also assured her to provide a job as a teacher in the coaching centre. Thereafter he took her to a park and raped her.

Keeping in view of the gravity of the case, a dedicated team was constituted to nab the accused identified as Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi. The investigation initially focussed on analysing the CCTV cameras and footage of more than 150 CCTV cameras installed at Matiala, Jain Colony, Rajapuri, were checked and in one footage one suspected person was seen along with the motorcycle. On the basis of a secret information and analysis of CCTV camera footage, the suspected person was identified and subsequently apprehended. The crime against women in the national capital continues to show an upward trajectory, compared to last year's data. Notably, as per data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) a month ago, the national capital recorded the highest number of crimes against women among all the metropolitan cities of the country. According to the data compiled by the Delhi Police, 1725 women have been allegedly raped in the current year till October 31 in the city. In 2020, 1,429 women had to face the heinous crime till the same period. Comparing the data with the last year, there has been an increase of 20 per cent. In 2020, the total number of crimes against women stood at 7,948 which this year has increased to 11,527. In total, the crime against women has increased by a massive 45 per cent in the national capital in just (past) 10 months.

-- IANS