Cab Driver Rapes Woman In Bengaluru, Arrested

Bengaluru: Karnataka police on Wednesday arrested a cab driver for raping a woman passenger. The police acted swiftly and arrested the culprit within hours.

The attacker was identified as Devarajulu, a resident of Avalahalli near K.R.Puram. The accused originally belonged to Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place between 4 and 5 a.m. S.Murugan, Additional Commissioner of Police said the police have registered a case of rape based on the complaint by the victim.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police has visited the spot. He said the victim was returning home from a friend's place when the attack took place. According to police sources, the victim after partying at a friend's place. She booked the cab in an inebriated state and boarded it. When she reached her destination, she was asleep.

The accused driver taking advantage of the situation moved the vehicle to an isolated place near her house and sexually assaulted her.

The woman fought her rapist and snatched his phone. She raised an alarm and the accused managed to escape from the place, sources said.

The victim reached home and complained to the jurisdictional J.C. Nagar police.

The police collected CCTV footage that showed that the vehicle was parked in a location near an isolated place for about 20 minutes. They also gathered other evidence.

The sources said that the accused has claimed innocence. The police will conduct medical examination.

—IANS