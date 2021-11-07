Bangladeshi cattle lifter lynched in Tripura

Agartala: Angry villagers lynched a Bangladeshi cattle lifter in western Tripura's Sonamura early on Saturday, the police said.

According to the police, several cattle lifters came to the bordering Kamalnagar village in Sepahijala district in the wee hours of Saturday, but the alert villagers apprehended one of them while the others managed to flee to the other side of the border.

"Angry villagers hacked the Bangladeshi cattle lifter to death on the spot. The police have recovered the body and sent it for postmortem," a police officer said.



The villagers told the police that the slain Bangladeshi intruder was a resident of Comilla district.

Tripura shares 856 km border with Bangladesh and cattle theft is rampant in the bordering villages. Over 90 percent of the India-Bangladesh border with Tripura are fenced.

—IANS