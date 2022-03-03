'Uncle' Held For Raping 4-Year-Old Girl In UP

Bareilly: A four-year-old girl was raped, allegedly by a man she calls ‘uncle’, who was a frequent visitor to her house.

The police arrested the accused on Tuesday.

According to reports, the accused came to the girl’s house on Monday evening and lured her to his place by offering her candies and raped her. Her father, a labourer, lodged a complaint with the police.

In his complaint, the survivor’s father said that she went missing on Monday evening.

She was found four hours later near her house in a semi-conscious condition with injuries in her private parts.

The victim later narrated her ordeal and her family members caught the accused, who works in a nearby store, and handed him over to police.

An FIR was registered under sections of rape and provisions of the POCSO Act.

The SHO said, “We have sent the girl for a medical examination. She is stable. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail.”

—IANS