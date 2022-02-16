ED Raids Dawood's Sister, 10 Other Places In Mumbai

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money-laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted multiple searches in Mumbai as part of a money laundering probe linked to the operations of the underworld, illegal property deals and hawala transactions, official sources said.

The sources also stated that these searches are being conducted in a recently registered money-laundering case.

"The ED is carrying out searches at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld, in Mumbai, in a money-laundering case. Some underworld fugitives and politicians are also under investigation," the sources added.

About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capital city and the action is being conducted under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED action is based on a recent FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency against 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some independent intelligence inputs received by the former agency, they said.

The anti-money laundering agency is looking for evidence related to Mumbai underworld-linked hawala, extortion and illegal property deals, the sources said. They said some political links to these shady deals are also under the radar of the agency.

—Rediff.com