5 months after murder of lover, minor girl ends life in K'taka

Five months after the alleged murder of her lover, a minor boy, the girl, also a minor, committed suicide by hanging herself at an observation home in Karnatakas Mandya district.

The girl was kept at the observation home after her parents were jailed in connection with the murder of her lover.

Police sources said that the girl was in a state of depression ever since the murder of the boy, and took the extreme step on Tuesday as she couldn't bear the pain. Both hailed from the same village in Mandya district.

The families of the two minors got into an altercation after coming to know about their relationship. Subsequently, the boy was called over to the house of the girl on April 14, where he was assaulted by the girl's family members who had gathered there in large numbers.

Though the boy's parents rushed to the spot and tried to save the boy, the assault continued.

The boy, who suffered severe injuries, was admitted to NIMHANS in Bengaluru where he succumbed to his injuries. The police have so far arrested as many as 17 persons in connection with the case.

As per police sources, the girl had given a statement against her parents.

