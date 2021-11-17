380 Endangered Star Tortoises Seized, 1 Held In K'taka

Bengaluru: One person has been arrested here with 380 live Indian star tortoises, listed as endangered species, police said on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjeev Patil, a total of 401 Indian star tortoises were recovered, which were kept in two boxes by a person. Of these 21 were found dead and another 20 in a serious condition. A team from Bannerghatta National Park arrived here and was taking measures to save those in serious condition.

Acting on a tipoff, the Kalasipalya police conducted a raid and took Muthu Hamad Meera into custody. The accused was trying to sell the star tortoise on Monday late night at 11 p.m. A case has been lodged under the WildLife Protection Act 1972 under sections 9, 39, 40, 44, 48A, 51 and 55.

—IANS