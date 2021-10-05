36 Assam teachers who got job with fake certificates face action

Guwahati: Assam CID has registered a case against 36 teachers who managed jobs with fake Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) certificates and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the scam, officials said on Tuesday.



An Assam Police spokesman said that 36 teachers got government jobs on the basis of forged and fabricated documents in the state's Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) comprising Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Kokrajhar districts.



"The 36 teachers have generated forged TET certificates as if they have qualified the examination and submitted them to the Director of Education, Kokrajhar and got appointment in the schools of BTR," he said.



A preliminary enquiry was conducted to verify the genuineness of the allegations against the teachers and it found the accusations to be true.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the CID to register a case and investigate.



The spokesman said that after registering the case on Sunday, operations were launched in various districts to trace the accused and few accused have been brought to CID Headquarters, while several others remained absconding.



The TET qualification, according to the guidelines of the National Council for Teacher Education, is mandatory criteria required for a person to be eligible for an appointment as a teacher in government schools.—IANS

