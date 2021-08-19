20-yr-old Hyderabad girl allegedly gang-raped by auto drivers

Hyderabad (Telangana): A 20-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by few auto drivers in Hyderabad's old city.

The police on Wednesday said a case has been registered at Santhoshnagar police station based on the complaint of the victim. We are verifying the matter, the police added.

The victim has been sent to Bharosa centre for medical assistance and counselling.

This is the second incident of rape in Hyderabad in less than a week.

Earlier, a woman alleged that she was raped at the government-run Gandhi Hospital. (ANI)