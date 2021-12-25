Cricketer Abid Ali begins rehabilitation after undergoing angioplasty

Karachi, Dec 25 (IANS) Pakistan Test cricketer Abid Ali has begun rehabilitation after undergoing an angioplasty procedure following complaint of chest pain during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture recently.



The 34-year-old Central Punjab player had complained of chest pain twice while batting against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the UBL Cricket Ground here on December 21. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had then issued a statement saying that the batter had been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome.



"As part of his rehabilitation process, he (Abid) did light walking in the morning without showing any discomfort. He will continue his rehab in the hospital until he is discharged early next week," a PCB statement said.



After undergoing the procedure, Abid had recorded a video message where he requested fans to pray for him.



"I am thankful to God as I am faring well. I request all of you to pray for me as I have a small medical procedure tomorrow. So I request all my family members, fans and all my well-wishers to pray for me," Abid had said.



Abid Ali returned to play for his domestic side Central Punjab after a brilliant outing in the two Tests against Bangladesh. He scored 133 and 91 in the two innings of the first Test in Dhaka and was awarded the 'Player of the Match' in Pakistan's eight-wicket win.



In the second Test, he scored 39 in Pakistan's only innings as the visitors secured a thrilling innings win by eight wickets to finish a clean sweep. He finished as the highest run-getter in the series and took home the 'Player of the Series' award.



--IANS



akm/