Credit Suisse chief resigns after attending Wimbledon in breach of Covid rules

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Antonio Horta-Osorio, Chairman of the global banking giant Credit Suisse, has resigned with immediate effect after he was reportedly found to have broken the UK's Covid-19 quarantine rules, the BBC reported.



A former boss of Lloyds Banking Group, Horta-Osorio joined Credit Suisse after a series of scandals at the Swiss bank.



After being the chairman of Credit Suisse for just eight months, he has now been replaced by board member Axel Lehmann.



"I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally," Horta-Osorio said in a statement issued by the bank.



"I therefore believe that my resignation is in the interest of the bank and its stakeholders at this crucial time," he added.



A preliminary investigation by Credit Suisse had found that Horta-Osorio reportedly attended the Wimbledon tennis finals last July when the UK's Covid-19 rules required him to be in quarantine, the report said.



He was brought in to lead Switzerland's second-largest bank to help clean up a corporate culture marred by its involvement with collapsed investment company Archegos and insolvent supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital.



In February 2020, then-Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam resigned after a scandal revealed the bank had spied on senior employees, the report said.



