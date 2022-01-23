Created for artists, by artists

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANSlife) Levi's announces its partnership with Ritviz & Kayan for the India edition of its music enablement project - The Levi's Music Project. The globally esteemed program will empower more rising artists than ever before thanks to an exciting new digital framework which allows young talent from around the world to connect with professional artists. A partnership with respected artists and local community partners around the world to bring music education resources to the next generation of young musicians.





Singer-songwriter, electronic musician and record producer Ritviz, will take the participants into his process of making music. From talking about how he found ways to express his ideas through music to the making of one of his famous tracks - Liggi. Ritviz will also take aspiring musicians through his creation on an in-depth studio session which touches on his process, creative & technical.



For the first time, the Project has partnered with Discord to open the programme up to new audiences globally. Since its 2015 launch, Discord has quickly become one of the top places for people to gather and communicate online. A spirit of innovation, one shared by both brands, drives the platform, making this collaboration a prime opportunity to partner up with the goal of allowing Levi's to provide an unprecedented amount of access to music education thru content, workshops, and collaborations.



Ritviz will inspire musicians to collaborate and remix his newest hit song "Baaraat" encouraging them to make it their own. He will also host a live mentorship session and engage with the participants of the challenge.



"I'm greatly honoured to be a part of the Levi's Music Project, it's such an empowering initiative by Levis and over the years a ton of really epic artists have been part of it," says Ritviz. He adds, "I'm also really excited and looking forward to engaging with the producer community on discord, I hope everyone brings their Agame to the table while also having a good time, and I'm looking forward to getting to know more about them and their music."



The India edition also features Kayan, a singer, producer-DJ, model, actor, and voiceover artist, who has seen breakthrough success with her song 'Cool Kids'. She goes behind the stage, deep-diving into her inspirations, her creative process, and talks through her journey so far. Kayan heads into the studio and records stripped-down versions of - 'Cool Kids' and her newest release 'On My Own'.



"I personally find that inspiration exists everywhere. Spend a little time being aware and observant and there's so much happening all the time. I feel like I express better through music - so I also find inspiration in all my personal experiences, good or bad. I'm stoked to be a part of Levi's music project, a program like in all my personal experiences, good or bad. I'm stoked to be a part of Levi's music project, a program like this gives people the opportunity to even consider a concept like inspiration. Making music accessible and a little more reachable is the best way to give back and I think Levi's has found a great way to do so," says Kayan about her collaboration on the Levi's Music Project.



The Project reinforces the brand's belief that music holds power - the power to inspire, the power to foster creativity. And most importantly, the power to unite, breaking down barriers in the process. Funding for arts education is always at risk, with the recent global pandemic leaving even more youths without valuable and accessible outlets for personal development and creative expression. Launched in November, it has featured a stand out line up of 15 musicians and artists from around the world lead by Khalid and including UK pop artist Mabel and Singaporean Tamil Rapper Yung Raja. This year's artists join previous collaborators like Skepta, SZA, Rosalía, Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake and Loyle Carner.



