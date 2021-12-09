Crash survivor Varun Singh likely to be shifted to B'luru (Ld)

Chennai, Dec 9 (IANS) Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the chopper crash is expected to be shifted to Bengaluru for further treatment, sources said. His condition is said to be stable.



It is learnt, the facilities in the Bengaluru hospital are much better for the kind of treatment that is needed to be provided to Singh.



Shaurya Chakra awardee Singh survived the Wednesday night and prayers are being held for his recovery at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington.



Singh is on a ventilator at the Military Hospital in Wellington and his condition is said to be stable but critical.



Earlier, the team of doctors treating Singh did not say anything other than that the next 48 hours will be critical.



It has been learnt that the medical team is discussing the mode of shifting Singh to Bengaluru -- by road or by air ambulance.



Singh, who has a wife and two children, was recently promoted from the rank of Wing Commander to Group Captain and was a recent joinee at the DSSC.



All the other 13 persons, including the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other officials on the ill-fated chopper died in the accident on Wednesday.



The post-mortem was performed by the doctors at the Military Hospital in Coonoor in the presence of a state government doctor and police officials as per the procedure.



