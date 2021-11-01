Crane breakdown in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area affects vehicular movement

New Delhi,A Nov 1 (IANS) Vehicular movement in Delhi's Punjab Bagh area was affected on Monday after a crane breakdown which was cleared in about an hour, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).



"Due to crane breakdown, a portion of Punjabi Bagh circle point road is blocked. Traffic from Azadpur to Rajouri Garden has been diverted to Shri Hans Maharaj Flyover and traffic from Peeragarhi to Punjabi Bagh has been diverted to Punjabi Bagh underpass," the DMRC tweeted about the incident on Monday morning to alert the passengers.



"Jakhira to Rajouri Garden and Rajouri Garden to Peeragarhi routes are clear for traffic. The inconvenience is deeply regretted. All efforts are being made to clear the road as early as possible," it added.



Traffic in the area is now running on normal route.



--IANS

