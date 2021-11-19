CPEC provides opportunities for Pakistan to strengthen connectivity, national economy: expert

Islamabad, Nov 19 (IANS) The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been providing multifaceted opportunities for Pakistan to further enhance regional connectivity and the national economy, a Pakistani expert has said.



To exploit the full potential of CPEC, Pakistan will have to build reliable and efficient avenues of connectivity on the principle of win-win cooperation, as with every step of industrialization and rapid economic growth the need for connectivity multiplies, Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman of Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development, said at a seminar on CPEC.



"There is no second opinion that CPEC is going well and contributing to the economic growth and development of Pakistan. The recently held 10th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting between China and Pakistan has given a new impetus to the work and cooperation in the fields of industry, renewable energy and transportation. The connectivity is observing a new vigor," he added.



Khan said Pakistan can learn from the experience of leading economies of the world, especially from China, how connectivity helped these countries grow exponentially, Xinhua news agency reported.



Being part of CPEC, which is a flagship project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, Pakistan can benefit from the experience of China, he said, adding that "Pakistan can work on connectivity strategy and tag it with industrial development and modernization of economy under CPEC."



The expert also highlighted the need of devising a connectivity policy, which can help Pakistan and partner countries boost trade and attract foreign direct investment and place them at the prime place in the global supply chain.



