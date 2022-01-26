Covid +ve woman in Telangana delivers baby at hospital gate

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (IANS) Health authorities in Telangana on Wednesday suspended superintendent of a government hospital and a doctor after a tribal woman delivered a baby near the hospital gate as they had turned her away for testing Covid positive.



The shocking incident occurred in Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday. Nimalla Lalamma, a tribal woman,,had come to Government Area Hospital at Achampet for delivery. However, doctors turned her away after they detected that she was infected by Covid-19.



The woman, who had come from a remote village and her family members, kept pleading to doctors to admit her but they did not relent. While waiting at the hospital gate, the woman gave birth to a baby in the open area.



The doctors, after examining the woman, had found her to be Covid positive. They referred her to the government hospital at Nagarkurnool but no ambulance was arranged to shift her. A few minutes later, the woman started complaining of labour pains. Her relatives assisted her in the delivery. It was only after she delivered that the hospital staff shifted her to a room.



After learning about the incident, Health Minister T. Harish Rao directed the health officials to conduct a probe and take strong action against those who turned the pregnant woman away.



Commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad on Wednesday issued orders suspending the Superintendent of the hospital Dr Krishna and duty doctor Hari Babu. He said both the doctors were surrendered to the Director of Public Health with a request to initiate disciplinary action.



The Commissioner said denying admission to the pregnant woman was an act of gross negligence and violation of rules



He also directed the Superintendent of district hospital, Nagarkurnool to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report immediately.



The official clarified that clear instructions have been given to all government hospitals not to deny any admission to pregnant women even if they test positive for Covid.



Meanwhile, a team of healthcare workers at a primary health centre in Rajanna Sircilla district successfully delivered a Covid-19 positive pregnant woman's baby in emergency situation. According to district medical and health officer, the team at PHC Yellareddypet successfully handled the case. Both mother and baby are safe and shifted to district hospital Sircilla for better healthcare.



