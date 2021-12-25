COVID UPDATE: Liverpool stars request fans, supporters to take vaccination boosters

London, Dec 25 (IANS) Premier League club Liverpool is at the forefront of a campaign to spread the word among football fans that they need to take vaccination boosters against COVID-19, especially since 'Omicron' is emerging as the dominant variant in the UK.



On Saturday (IST) Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and goalkeeper Alisson joined head coach Jurgen Klopp and Watford's Claudio Ranieri to encourage PL supporters to get their vaccination booster.



"Getting a booster is the best possible defence against COVID for you and your family," said Henderson, who is also a National Health Service (NHS) charities ambassador.



Team-mate Alisson echoed those sentiments adding, "Help keep everyone safe and join me and get boosted now."



The duo's call for fans to help protect themselves and others comes after head coach Klopp shared his experience of having the third jab.



"I have no issue telling you I received my booster jab as soon as I was eligible," said Klopp. "(And) Again that will be the case for many if not nearly all within our ranks in the coming days and weeks."



Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri has also urged fans to get vaccinated, saying they are important to save lives.



"We have to save a lot of people and then we are together, we are a match," he said. "If a lot of players are vaccinated, COVID doesn't come. The booster is the most important thing to save you and your family. I mean everything, the first, the second and the booster."



The virus has also affected PL matches, with a total of 13 games being called off in the past two weeks as Britain battles record numbers of positive Covid cases due to the Omicron variant.



