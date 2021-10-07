Covid united all Indians, says President Kovind

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka), Oct 7 (IANS) President of India Ram Nath Kovind said the devastating Covid spell in the country has united all Indians in the fight against an invisible enemy.



He was speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the newly built Teaching Hospital of the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences at Chamarajanagar, Karnataka on Thursday.



"We faced a devastating wave of Covid infections this year. It was a serious crisis, but it also united all Indians in the fight against the invisible enemy," he noted.



Speaking about the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic all over the world since early last year, the President said that our country is no exception. The resurgence has largely abated, and this would not have been possible without the immense dedication of our medical fraternity. He said that some sacrificed even their lives in the line of duty. Our nation would forever be indebted to them, he said.



Our Corona Warriors - doctors, nurses, paramedics, and others - have made our country proud with their relentless efforts, he said.



He said that the same dedication is at work behind the largest vaccination drive in history. India has not only produced the coronavirus vaccines at home but has set new world records in administering vaccines.



In a single day, we managed to vaccinate close to 25 million people, and our cumulative coverage will soon cross the one billion mark. We could not have achieved this distinction without the exemplary commitment of our healthcare professionals, he added.



--IANS

mka/skp/