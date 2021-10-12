Covid TPR in Kerala drops below 10%

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12 (IANS) The daily Covid test positivity rate in Kerala came down to 9 per cent on Tuesday, the lowest on a weekday after a long gap.



In a statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the state saw 7,823 people turning positive after 86,031 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the TPR was 9.09 per cent.



As many as 12,490 people turned negative and for the first time after a long time, the total number of active cases fell below the one lakh mark, to 96,646, of which 11 per cent of the patients were in various hospitals.



There were 106 more fatalities, taking the death toll to 26,448.



On the vaccination front, 93.6 per cent (2.50 crore) of the above 18 years people in the state have got their first dose of vaccine, while 44 per cent (1.18 crore) have got both the doses.



In a related issue, the Kerala High Court directed the Central and the state governments to issue a corrected vaccination certificate to a petitioner, removing the discrepancy in date and venue printed on his vaccination certificate.



Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan pointed that the 73-year-old petitioner was planning to travel abroad to meet his children and said "admittedly, a mistake has been made. The petitioner should not suffer because of this. The corrected certificate should be issued within three weeks".



The District Medical Officer submitted an enquiry report before the Court admitting that a mistake had been made on the vaccination certificate issued to the petitioner.



