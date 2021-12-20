Covid test mandatory for SARI, ILI patients coming to OPD at private hospitals in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 20 (IANS) All patients suffering from Severe Accute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and influenza like illness (ILI) coming to OPDs at private hospitals in Bengaluru would have to mandatorily undergo Covid test, BBMP Special Commissioner Trilok Chandra said on Monday.



Speaking at a meeting with Private Hospitals & Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), Chandra said that precautionary measures should be taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the city.



He said that second dose of the vaccine should be administered at private hospitals to those who have taken the first dose.



As a precautionary measure, according to the government order, private hospitals must be ready to reserve beds for Covid patients. Along with that, separate pediatric beds also should be ensured, he said.



Information about real time bed availability should be uploaded on the PHANA portal. All the necessary measures should be taken to ensure proper availability of oxygen, Chandra said.



Special hospital inspection teams by BBMP will visit the private hospitals to ensure that all the necessary measures are implemented.



Chief Health Officer Balasundar, All the zonal commissioners, war room doctors and other concerned officials were present at the meeting.



