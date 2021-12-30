Covid test mandatory for all foreigners arriving in Goa: Health Minister

Panaji, Dec 30 (IANS) All foreign nationals arriving in Goa will be subject to a mandatory Covid test, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Thursday.



Rane's comment came in the wake of a surge in Covid cases in the state, where the test positivity rate has zoomed from just 1 per cent to 7.23 per cent within one week.



"In view of the rising cases and as per the circular issued by the government of Goa, we shall be testing all international passengers on arrival, including those travelling from high-risk countries as well as non-high-risk countries," Rane said.



"Earlier, we tested only 2 per cent of the passengers travelling from the non-high-risk countries. However, the government of Goa has now taken a decision in public interest to test all international passengers," he said.



Tourism activity in Goa is peaking in the festive season between Christmas and New Year, with hundreds of thousands of tourists making a beeline for the coastal state.



On Wednesday, the state government had announced fresh restrictions on business and commercial operations like casinos, nightclubs, bars and restaurants and entertainment parks, directing that they should be operational at 50 per cent of their operational capacity.



According to the restrictions, entry to all such establishments will be allowed only if the guests are either fully vaccinated or have a Covid negative test report issued 24 hours prior to entry.



