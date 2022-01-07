Covid surge: No Namaz in Gurugram Sec 29 ground from next week, says Imam

Gurugram, Jan 7 (IANS) Namaz will not be performed at the Sector-29 ground from next week amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram.



The announcement was made by Imam Taukir Ahmed after performing Friday prayers at the ground.



As many as 2,000 people used to perform prayers at Sector-29 ground.



In a video, Ahmed can be seen to announcing that there will be no open prayer session from next week at the ground and the people are requested not to assemble at there to perform namaz.



"Due to surge in Covid cases in Gurugram, people are advised not to come for Namaz from the next week as it is our responsibility to follow the Covid guideline issued by the government of India. People can perform namaz at their home or workplace," Ahmed said in the video.



Meanwhile, the Friday prayers were peacefully performed across six designated locations here.



However, some alleged Hindu right-wing members reportedly tried to disrupt the namaz of a 'small group' near the Hero Honda Chowk, arguing that the Namaz is being illegally performed at the location - as no permission was taken by the district administration.



On Friday, members of Muslim community offered prayers in the open at Shankar Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Palam Vihar, and sectors 12, 29, 44, and 45.



Senior officials said that as many as 50 police personnel were deployed at each spot to ensure law and order in the city.



--IANS

