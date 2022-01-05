Covid surge continues in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 5 (IANS) The surge in Covid-19 cases continued in Telangana on Wednesday as the state reported 1,520 new infections.



The daily Covid count saw a jump of nearly 45 per cent over Tuesday. The state had reported 1,052 new cases on Tuesday.



The state's Covid tally had crossed 1,000 after a gap of more than six months.



The cumulative tally rose to 6,85,543. One person also succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours ending 5.30 p.m. Wednesday. The death toll mounted to 4,034.



According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 209 cases recovered during the period. The recovery rate dropped further to 98.51 per cent. A total of 6,168 cases were under treatment or isolation.



A total of 42,531 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The Health Department said 7,039 reports were awaited.



The state reported no fresh Omicron case. The number stands at 94.



The officials said six more Omicron cases recovered taking the cumulative recoveries to 43. Remaining 51 cases are currently under treatment.



Officials said 18 out of 247 air passengers who arrived at Hyderabad Airport from "at risk" countries on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19. The authorities sent their samples for genome sequencing. The Health Department is awaiting genome sequencing results of a total of 68 samples.



--IANS

