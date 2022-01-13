Covid surge continues in J&K, 1,966 new cases logged

Jammu, Jan 13 (IANS) As the Covid surge continued unabated, J&K on Thursday recorded 1,966 new cases and 5 deaths.



An official bulletin said there were 889 cases and two deaths in the Jammu division and 1,077 cases and three deaths in the Kashmir division while 271 patients recovered - 153 in the Jammu division and 118 in the Kashmir division.



As many as 53 students scheduled to take part in the winter sports in Gulmarg ski resort also tested positive.



Officials said these students have been separated from the rest of the contingent scheduled to participate in the winter sports.



So far, 350,167 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 337,683 have recovered, while 4,522 have succumbed.



The number of active cases is 7,932 out of which 4,082 are from the Jammu division and 3,850 are from the Kashmir division.



During the last 24 hours, 61,967 doses of vaccine have been administered and 71,800 tests have been conducted.



--IANS

sq/vd