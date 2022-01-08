Covid-stricken Sathyaraj likely to be discharged from hospital in 2 to 3 days

Chennai, Jan 8 (IANS) Tamil actor Sathyaraj, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital after having tested positive for Covid-19, is likely to be discharged in two or three days.



Sources close to Sathyaraj, while confirming this news, told IANS that the actor was recovering well.



"Actor Sathyaraj was admitted to the hospital on Thursday. He is recovering well. In fact, doctors have told him that he will be discharged in two or three days and that he might have to quarantine himself at home for a week or so after that," a source close to the actor informed.



It is not just Sathyaraj who has been admitted to hospital. Well-known cinematographer and director Priyadarshan too has been hospitalised.



Sources say that while Sathyaraj was admitted to a private hospital in Aminijikarai, director Priyadarshan was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in the city.



There has been a sudden spurt in the number of celebrities from the Tamil and Telugu film industries testing positive for Covid. Actress Trisha, music director Thaman, and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu are among those who recently announced that they had tested positive for Covid-19.



