Covid positive Vishal Dadlani loses dad, says 'can't even go hold my mom in her most difficult time'

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Singer and composer Vishal Dadlani, who has tested positive for Covid, lost his father after his gallbladder surgery went bad, and said that he could not even be there for his mother in her most difficult time.



Dadlani on Saturday posted a picture of his father on Instagram and wrote: "Shri Moti Dadlani (12 May 1943 -8 Jan 2022). Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn't have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him."



The musician added: "He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days (due to a gall bladder surgery that went bad) but I couldn't go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid.



"I can't even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It's really not fair."



"Thankfully, my sister is handling everything with far more strength than I would be able to muster up. I dont know how to live in a world without him. I'm completely lost."



Dadlani is seen as a judge on singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', alongside Himesh Reshammiya and Shankar Mahadevan.



