Covid-positive Kajol misses daughter Nysa, shares throwback pic
Sun, 30 Jan 2022 1643547606000
Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Kajol has tested positive for Covid-19 and been forced to isolate herself. From isolation, the "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" actress took to her Instagram to share a picture of her daughter Nysa Devgn.
Captioning the throwback picture where Nysa can be seen in ethnic attire, Kajol wrote, "Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world!"
Teasing her daughter, she added in the caption, "Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!"
Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented under the picture, "She's stunning." Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji wrote in the comments section: "Sending u some virtual hugs baby @kajol."
On the work front, Kajol had signed "The Last Hurray", which will be directed by Tamil and Malayalam actress Revathi.
--IANS
aa/srb
