Covid hospitalisation in Turkey up by 6.2%

Ankara, Jan 10 (IANS) Covid-19 hospitaliations in Turkey have increased by 6.2 per cent in the last three weeks, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.



"There is no significant increase in intensive care and intubation. The majority of our casualties are those over the age of 60 and those with chronic diseases," he tweeted.



Istanbul, Turkey's largest metropolis, is at the epicentre of the rise in Omicron variant cases, he said.



Turkey on Sunday reported 61,727 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,978,452, according to the Health Ministry.



The death toll rose by 173 to 83,702, while 35,163 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.



A total of 384,049 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.



More than 57.1 million people have received first doses of the Covid vaccine so far, while over 51.89 million were fully vaccinated.



Turkey has so far administered over 136.28 million booster jabs.



