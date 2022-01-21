Covid: Guj records over 21K new cases; night curfew in 17 more towns

Gandhinagar, Jan 21 (IANS) The spike in Covid-19 in Gujarat continued on Friday with the state recording 21,225 new cases, taking the overall caseload to 10,22,788, officials said.



The lethal virus has claimed 16 more lives in the state, taking the death toll to 10,215.



Meanwhile, in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state, the Gujarat government on Friday decided to extend the night curfew to 17 other towns in addition to existing 8 Municipal Corporations and 2 towns.



These 17 towns are -- Surendranagar, Dhrangadhra, Morbi, Wankarner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalavad, Godhra, Vijalpor (Navsari) , Navsari, Biliomora, Vyara, Vapi, Valsad, Bharuch and Ankleshwar.



The new decision will be effective from January 22, for a week. These towns are in addition to 8 municipal corporations and two other cities of Anand and Nadiad.



Home delivery by hotels and restaurant has been allowed to function round the clock. The other rules remain unchanged.



Of the total cases reported on Friday, Ahmedabad led the list with 8,804, followed by Surat 2,576, Vadodara 2,841, Rajkot 1,754, Gandhinagar 815, among others.



The state currently over 1 lakh active cases of Covid-19 -- 1,16,843.



On Friday, more than 2.10 lakh doses of Covid vaccines were administered.



