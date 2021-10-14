Covid figures continue to fluctuate in Kerala with 9,246 cases now

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 14 (IANS) Kerala's daily Covid tally has, of late, seen a fluctuating trend with 9,246 people turning positive on Thursday after 88,733 samples were send for testing in the past 24 hours, while the test positivity rate stood at 10.42 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.



On Wednesday, the state saw 11,079 new cases while the TPR was 12.31 per cent.



Vijayan's statement further said on Thursday, 10,952 people turned negative while the total number of active cases was 95,828, of which 10.1 per cent were in hospitals.



There were another 96 Covid deaths, taking the total death toll to 26,667.



On the vaccination front, 93.7 per cent (2.50 crore) of the eligible population have by now got one dose of vaccine, and 44.8 per cent (1.19 crore) have received both doses.



--IANS

