Covid: Delhi reports 923 new infections; 86% jump in daily cases

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Delhi on Wednesday reported 923 fresh Covid-19 cases -- the highest single-day rise since May 30 when the national capital recorded 946 new cases. The fresh infections have pushed the overall caseload to 14,45,102.



No Covid fatality, however, has been reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll stands at 25,107.



Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate in the city has crossed 1 per cent, and currently stands at 1.29 per cent -- the highest in the last seven months. According to the Delhi Health Department, the city had recorded 1.58 per cent positivity rate on May 28.



The number of active Covid cases has also climbed to 2,191 -- the highest in the last 6 months. According to the Health Department, Delhi had recorded the highest (2,372) active Covid cases on June 19.



So far, the national capital has detected 238 cases of the new Covid variant Omicron. Of these, 57 have been discharged from the hospital.



With a 98.11 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi has gone up to 0.15 per cent and the death rate stands at 1.74 per cent.



With 344 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 14,17,804. Currently, a total of 1,068 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation.



The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 502.



Meanwhile, a total of 71,696 new tests -- 64,233 RT-PCR and 7,463 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,25,75,392.



Out of 1,53,968 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 58,133 were first doses and 95,833 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,59,19,091 according to the health bulletin.



