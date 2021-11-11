Covid deaths in Texas top 70,000

Houston, Nov 11 (IANS) More than 70,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the US state of Texas, where a deadly third wave of the pandemic is finally showing signs of easing, local media reported.



As of Monday, 2,755 Texans were hospitalized for the coronavirus, down 578 from a week ago, Xinhua news agency quoted a report by the Texas Tribune as saying on Wednesday.



As many as 4,057 new confirmed cases and 1,302 new probable cases were reported on Tuesday, said the report, citing daily data from the Texas Department of State Health Services to track coronavirus vaccinations, cases, hospitalisations and deaths.



Till date, 53.5 per cent of Texans were fully vaccinated, the report added, noting that unvaccinated people made up the vast majority of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the state this year.



Texas collects data from vaccine providers, city and county health departments, hospitals and laboratories.



The data may not represent all cases of the disease given limited testing.



