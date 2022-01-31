Covid death toll on the rise in Gujarat even as new cases dip

Gandhinagar, Jan 31 (IANS) Continuing the recent trend, Gujarat's Covid death toll went up on Monday with the state reporting 35 deaths caused by the virus, five more than Sunday's tally, taking its overall Covid death toll to 10,473 till date.



While the number of fresh cases has been coming down over the past few days, the death toll is on the rise with the state reporting as nearly 300 deaths in a span of 13 days.



The state had reported 12 deaths on January 19, 13 on January 20, 16 on January 21, 15 on January 22, 19 on January 23, 25 on January 24, 28 on January 25, 21 on January 26, 22 on January 27, 30 on January 28, 33 on January 29, and 30 fatalities on January 30.



Of the lives lost on Monday, Surat reported the maximum deaths at 7, followed by Ahmedabad (6), Bhavnagar (5), Vadodara (4), Rajkot (3), Panchmahals (2), and Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Valsad, Amreli, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Botad (1 each).



Meanwhile, after reporting nearly 25,000 new Covid cases on January 20, Gujarat on Monday recorded 6,679 fresh infections.



Ahmedabad led the list with 2,399 cases, followed by Vadodara (1,045), Rajkot (777), Surat (418), Gandhinagar (392), Kutch (211), Rajkot (175), Patan (146), Mehsana (144), Morbi (135), and Jamnagar (134).



Monday's new additions took Gujarat's overall Covid tally to 11,60,659.



The state currently has 83,793 active cases of which 83,528 are stable while 265 persons are on ventilator support.



A total of 14,171 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries till now to 10,66,393.



A total of 2,46,397 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, taking the total count in the state so far to above 9.79 crores.



