Covid curbs likely to be more stringent: DDMA

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday said that restrictions will be tightened further in the national capital amidst the spike in Covid-19 cases, but there will be no lockdown for now.



It was decided in a meeting held on Monday afternoon to review the Covid-19 situation in Delhi. "The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting has been scheduled on Monday at noon in view of the rising cases. Further restrictions could be decided as the cases are fast rising," official sources had said earlier.



According to Delhi Health Department, the city's positivity rate has climbed to 23.53 per cent. On Sunday, the national capital reported 22,751 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in last eight months, after recording 25,219 cases on May 1. With this, the infection tally has now reached 15,49,730, and active Covid cases stand at 60,733, highest since May 16.



Meanwhile, a weekend curfew along with a few restrictions under the yellow alert during the weekdays have already been imposed in the national capital. The pandemic-related restrictions depend on the severity of the infection rate, which is decided under the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) - approved by the DDMA, where it is decided as to which activities would be allowed under what circumstances in case of a surge in COVID-19 cases. There are four levels of, colour-coded alerts namely, yellow, amber, orange and red.



