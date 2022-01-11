Covid curbs imposed on temples in Mathura-Vrindavan

Mathura, Jan 11 (IANS) In the wake of an ongoing Covid resurgence, fresh restrictions have been imposed at all temples in Mathura and Vrindavan.



The Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan has reintroduced online registration system in order to restrict the number of devotees.



It has also made an RT-PCR negative test report mandatory for visitors from other states.



Archana Singh, civil judge (junior division), has ordered the deployment of police and paramilitary force at the Banke Bihari temple for strict implementation of Covid-19 guidelines and has directed the temple management to set up a testing desk at the entry gate for thermal scanning, hand sanitising and to ensure that visitors wear masks.



In Mathura, the 'parikrama' of the Dwarkadhish temple has been banned. Distribution of 'prasad' and 'charnamrit' has also been stopped.



Rakesh Tewari, public relation officer and legal advisor of the Dwarkadhish temple management, said only two gates will be operational for entry and exit of devotees in order to ensure that social distancing is maintained.



The devotees will not be allowed to stay for long in the temple.



The curbs came after 185 people tested positive on Monday and 235 a day earlier, taking the total number of active cases to 739 in the district.



--IANS

amita/ksk/







