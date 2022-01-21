Covid cases spiral continues in J&K, weekend lockdown ordered

Jammu, Jan 21 (IANS) The Covid infections' upward spiral continued in J&K on Friday with 5,720 new cases and five deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.



Keeping the alarming rise in new cases in mind, the administration has announced weekend lockdown in J&K beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday and ending at 9 a.m. on Monday.



An official bulletin said there were 1,890 new cases in the Jammu division and 3,830 in Kashmir division while 1,877 recovered - 819 in the Jammu division and 1,058 in the Kashmir division.



So far, 384,381 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 344,908 have recovered, while 4,591 have succumbed.



The total number of active cases is 34,882, out of which 11,602 are from the Jammu division and 23,280 from the Kashmir division.



Meanwhile, 39,460 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours while 82,903 tests were conducted.



