Covid cases rise again in Kerala, TPR over 12%

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (IANS) After dropping for a few days, Kerala's daily Covid case tally again went up on Wednesday, with 11,079 cases after 89,995 samples were tested, and the test positivity rate also rose to 12.31 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.



On Tuesday it was only 7,823 new cases, while the TPR was 9.09 per cent.



Vijayan, in the statement, also noted that 9,972 people turned negative, while the total number of active cases was 97,630, of which 10.4 per cent were under treatment in hospitals.



There were another 123 Covid deaths, taking the death toll to 26,571.



On the vaccination front, so far 93.6 per cent (2.50 crore) of those aged above 18 years have got one dose of vaccine, while 44.6 per cent (1.19 crore) have received both the doses.



--IANS

sg/vd