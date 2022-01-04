Covid cases in UP doubled in 2 days

Lucknow, Jan 4 (IANS) With 572 new Covid-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, infections were now doubling in less than two days.



The number of new cases on December 30 was 193 which went up to 385 on the New Year's Day.



According to the official bulletin, nearly 64 per cent of the new cases reported on Monday were from just four districts - Ghaziabad (130), Gautam Buddha Nagar (101), Lucknow (86) and Meerut (49).



The Covid-19 data for December 2021 showed a six-fold increase in the number of active cases in the state.



"Lockdown comes at a price while prevention is easier. Omicron, the new variant, may appear to be less lethal than the Delta strain, but it will cost lives when the pandemic peaks. No matter how much the government tries, prevention of pandemic remains a shared responsibility with citizens," a senior health official said.



