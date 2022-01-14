'Covid cases doubled in 3 days in K'taka during 3rd wave'

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (IANS) Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Friday said Covid cases have doubled in the state in three days during the third wave, much faster than the first two waves.



Meanwhile, test positivity rate in Bengaluru has hit 20 per cent as cases rose to 18,374 on Friday, he said, citing the data shared by the Health Department.



This is an increase of 18 per cent over Thursday's tally of 15,617.



Bengaluru accounts for three-fourth of the state's total cases. The active cases stood at 90,893. As many as 90,041 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the Minister stated.



The number of Covid cases during the third wave jumped from 289 in December 27, 2021 to 707 by December 30, 2021.



Within five days, the numbers rose to 2,479, in a gap of five days. As many as 5,031 cases were reported on January 6 in two days and cases jumped to 12,000 in the next three days by January 9, Sudhakar stated.



The Minister also said that the hospitalisation rate in the third wave, however, is lower than the second wave as of now. "That is no reason for complacency, please follow Covid appropriate behaviour."



During the third wave, the hospitalisation from January 1 to 11 shows that among the 62,691 active cases, only 6 per cent are hospitalised and 1 per cent are in Covid Care Centres, while 93 per cent are in home isolation.



Whereas, in the fourth week of June 2021, there were 23,031 active cases. 19 per cent were in hospitals, 3 per cent were in Covid Care Centres and 74 per cent were in home isolation, he explained.



--IANS

mka/pgh