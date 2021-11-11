Covid cases continue to surge in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 11 (IANS) More positive cases came to light in J&K on Thursday as the Covid-19 infection continued to surge in the Union Territory.



Officials said 177 positive cases - 36 from Jammu division and 141 from Kashmir division - were reported, while 96 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.



No death was reported from anywhere.



Authorities in Srinagar district, which has been reported the maximum number of new cases amongst all the 20 districts of J&K, continued to enforce restrictions in micro containment zones notified in the city city.



As many as 33,3667 have so far been infected with coronavirus out of which 327,908 have recovered, while 4,448 people -- 2,178 were from Jammu division and 2,270 were from Kashmir division -- have succumbed.



The number of active cases is 1,311 out of which 173 are from Jammu division and 1,138 from the Kashmir division.



