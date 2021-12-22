Covid: Bihar reports 11 new cases, including 3 foreign returnees

Patna, Dec 22 (IANS) Covid cases continue to rise in Bihar with 11 more persons testing positive for the dreaded virus on Wednesday, including two who recently returned from England, and one from an African country.



The state health department has sent the samples of the three foreign returnees to Delhi for genome sequencing to ascertain if they were infected with the Omicron variant of the virus.



"We have initiated the process of contact tracing. All the 11 persons have been put under home isolation," said an official from the Patna civil surgeon's office.



The two persons who came from England are residents of Zafar Colony, while the one returned from an African nation is a resident of IAS Colony, both in Patna.



The official said that a total of 12 foreign returnees have tested Covid positive in Patna since the global outbreak of the Omicron variant.



The state presently has over 100 active Covid cases.



