Covid-19 test not required to play tournaments, says AITA

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday announced that Rapid and RT-PCR tests will no longer be required for any players who want to participate in the domestic tournaments. However, AITA said that the temperature screening, social distancing, and wearing of a mask is still mandatory for all at the venue.



AITA said that the tournament directors will have the right to get RT-PCR and Rapid test reports of any player, coaches, volunteer, or any other person present at the venue in case of any doubt.



All India Tennis Association (AITA) tweeted, "Dear players, this is regarding the Rapid and RT-PCR test in AITA tournaments. We would like to inform you that W.e.f 22 Nov 2021, Rapid and RT-PCR tests will be no longer required in AITA tournaments. Temperature screening, social distancing, and wearing of masks are must at the venue. However, the tournament director will have the right to get RT-PCR report from any player, parents, and coaches if he feels any doubt."



Currently, AITA's ITF World Tennis Tour is going on in Gurugram, which started on Monday and will be played till November 28 for men. Bangalore will host the last tournament in November (women's) which will start on November 29.



Earlier AITA had made the Covid test mandatory for participants to ensure safety for the players, coaches, parents, and tournament staff.



