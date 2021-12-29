COVID-19: Newcastle United vs Everton match postponed

London, Dec 29 (IANS) Newcastle United's away match against Everton on Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries in the squad, confirms the Premier League Board.



Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said that Newcastle were "dangerously close" to being unable to field a full team for the match and requested the Premier League Board to postpone the match against Everton.



Newcastle were only able to name eight substitutes, including two goalkeepers, instead of the maximum nine for Monday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United, with the squad depleted due to injuries and COVID-19 cases.



"The Board accepted Newcastle United's postponement application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to COVID-19 cases and injuries. The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters' festive plans," the Premier League statement added.



Earlier, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester City after testing positive for COVID-19, the club said on Wednesday.



The 39-year-old, who also contracted the virus in March 2020, is now isolated. Assistants Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round will take charge of Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on January 1 in Arteta's absence.



"Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year's Day after testing positive for COVID-19. Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well," said Arsenal in a statement.



